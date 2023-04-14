BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MUJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 17,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,587. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

