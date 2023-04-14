BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE MUJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 17,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,587. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ)
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.