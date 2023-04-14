BMO Capital Markets Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $190.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.16.

TEAM stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.68.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,237,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,402,347. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

