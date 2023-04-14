BMO Capital Markets Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$155.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$139.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$135.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$123.03 and a 52 week high of C$142.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. TMX Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

