Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY remained flat at $15.32 during trading on Friday. 9,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Featured Stories

