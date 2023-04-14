Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNTGY remained flat at $15.32 during midday trading on Friday. 9,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,250. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTGY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

