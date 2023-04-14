Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Trading Up 2.2%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.
About Brilliance China Automotive
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY)
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.