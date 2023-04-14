Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Raised by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

