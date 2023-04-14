Brokerages Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Target Price at $7.50

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $964,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $4,430,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

About Brilliant Earth Group

BRLT stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.66.

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.