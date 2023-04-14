Brokerages Set Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Target Price at $119.50

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $132.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.2% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

Further Reading

