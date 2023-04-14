Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Target Price at $90.25

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.25.
TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:TSM opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,902,000 after acquiring an additional 394,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.