Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Target Price at $90.25

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,902,000 after acquiring an additional 394,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after acquiring an additional 523,674 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.