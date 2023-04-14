Brokers Issue Forecasts for Creative Realities, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) – Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Creative Realities in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
Creative Realities Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CREX opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.98. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities
Creative Realities Company Profile
Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Realities (CREX)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.