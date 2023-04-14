Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,119.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

