Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,517,000 after purchasing an additional 597,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,844,000 after purchasing an additional 523,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 924,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,831,000 after buying an additional 479,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

