BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.66

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.66 and traded as low as C$3.43. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 59,947 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.07, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.47.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

