Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.96

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 585324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Bumble Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 23.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Bumble by 43.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

