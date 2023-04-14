Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.40.

Shares of TSE:CFW traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.40. 79,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,748. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.92. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.87 and a 12 month high of C$7.90.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

