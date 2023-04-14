Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $162,500,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.