Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 3,910,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTAGF remained flat at $0.45 on Friday. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

