Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF comprises about 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,723,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 713.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $45.85. 2,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $302.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

