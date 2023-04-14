Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.67. 14,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.27.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

