Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.94. 595,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

