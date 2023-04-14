Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 28,450.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RGI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $184.28. 3,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $154.21 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

