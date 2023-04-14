Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.64. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $192.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

