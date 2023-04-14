Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 1,092,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,508,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

