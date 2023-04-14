Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.7 %

STRA stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Articles

