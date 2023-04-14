Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

