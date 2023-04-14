Castleview Partners LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.35. 659,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,620. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

