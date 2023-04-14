Castleview Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 84,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $5.85 on Friday, hitting $279.42. 785,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.65. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

