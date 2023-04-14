Castleview Partners LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.85. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.