Castleview Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.61. 210,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,466 shares of company stock valued at $161,184. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Further Reading

