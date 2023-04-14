Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 259 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.90. 9,661,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,279,871. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $123.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

