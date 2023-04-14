Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,463,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,284,777 shares.The stock last traded at $48.63 and had previously closed at $63.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Catalent Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

