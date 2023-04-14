Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.86. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 1,465 shares.

CPCAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cathay Pacific Airways in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

