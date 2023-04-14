Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.17. The stock had a trading volume of 680,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.92.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

