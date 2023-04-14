Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 764.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPOF remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,833. Ceapro has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

