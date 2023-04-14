Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 764.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Ceapro Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRPOF remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,833. Ceapro has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.
Ceapro Company Profile
