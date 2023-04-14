Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.96. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 88,799 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
