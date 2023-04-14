Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.96. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 88,799 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth $646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

