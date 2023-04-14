Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.28) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 235.18 ($2.91) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £427.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,560.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Asia Metals

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage purchased 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001.60 ($24,769.78). Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

