Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.91

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.91 and traded as high as $41.12. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 32,390 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

