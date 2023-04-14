Centrifuge One Day Volume Reaches $366,106.67 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $366,106.67 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.26600816 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $861,696.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

