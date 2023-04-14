Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $205.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $301.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

