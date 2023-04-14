Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Shares Up 2.3%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 182,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 182,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as oil, gummies, capsules, pain relief, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional, and over-the-counter wellness.

