Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 3,112 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $317.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average of $286.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

