Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AES Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.86%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

