Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,728,000 after purchasing an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

MA opened at $372.81 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

