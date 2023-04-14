Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $275,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,974,000 after buying an additional 461,013 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $217.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

