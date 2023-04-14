Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $540,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

