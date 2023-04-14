Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

