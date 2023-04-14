Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

