Chatham Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

